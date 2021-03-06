Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 528,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 719,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $421,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 352,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,245. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.