KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,923 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

