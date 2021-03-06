KBC Group NV Has $7.45 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after buying an additional 104,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

