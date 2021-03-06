KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

