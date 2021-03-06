KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 356.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

NYSE MLM opened at $329.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

