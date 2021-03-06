KBC Group NV Acquires 1,643 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.61 and its 200-day moving average is $339.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.