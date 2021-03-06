KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 2,496,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,985,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

