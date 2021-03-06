KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $21,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KB Home by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

