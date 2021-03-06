Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,769.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 28.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 140.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 285,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaman by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kaman by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kaman by 27.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

