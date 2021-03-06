Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

