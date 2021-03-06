Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

KDMN stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

