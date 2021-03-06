K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 196001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of K9 Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.65 price target on the stock.

About K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.