K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF remained flat at $$30.01 during midday trading on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

