Juniper Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 3,139 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

