JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JMUB opened at $54.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.