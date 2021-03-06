JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.