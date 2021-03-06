JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $237.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.16 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.