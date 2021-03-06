JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €11.75 ($13.82) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.92 ($11.67).

ENI stock opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.00. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €11.40 ($13.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

