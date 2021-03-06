Joshua Allen Franks Sells 5,689 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

