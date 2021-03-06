John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

