John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.
John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.
About John Wiley & Sons
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.