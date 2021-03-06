John L. Maldonado Sells 4,654,046 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SYNH opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after acquiring an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

