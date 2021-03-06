JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the January 28th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,370.0 days.

JFEEF stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. JFE has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

