Jeremy Kirkwood Acquires 15,478 Shares of Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Stock

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) insider Jeremy Kirkwood purchased 15,478 shares of Joyce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$34,438.55 ($24,598.96).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Joyce’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Joyce’s dividend payout ratio is 368.42%.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

