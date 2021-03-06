Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OptiNose, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

