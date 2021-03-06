Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of FR opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

