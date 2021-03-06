Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,093 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,519% compared to the average daily volume of 191 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

