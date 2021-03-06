Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
