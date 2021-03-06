Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.40 ($29.88).

CCAP opened at €14.19 ($16.69) on Friday. CORESTATE Capital has a fifty-two week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a fifty-two week high of €43.80 ($51.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.55 and a 200-day moving average of €15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $364.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

