JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 940

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 896.36 ($11.71).

LON JD opened at GBX 780.80 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 821.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 798.16.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

