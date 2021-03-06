JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 13.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.01. 621,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 936,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of JanOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

