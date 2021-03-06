JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the January 28th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JAN traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 493,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00. JanOne has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

