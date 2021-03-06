Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,051. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

