Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,910,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 28th total of 54,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,316,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 521,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,951 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITUB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,630,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,343,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

