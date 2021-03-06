iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after acquiring an additional 320,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90,792.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,058,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,542,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $240.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.95. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

