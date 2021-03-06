iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

