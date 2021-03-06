iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $235.09. 2,985,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

