iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.09. 801,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.