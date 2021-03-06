iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $55,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after buying an additional 3,018,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

