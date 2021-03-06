iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.