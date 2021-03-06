iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 93.5% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IBTD remained flat at $$25.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,404. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

