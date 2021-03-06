Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 9,881 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,013 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

