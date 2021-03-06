Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

