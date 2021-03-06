Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

