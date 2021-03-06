Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.60 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 2.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 149,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

