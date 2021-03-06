Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hillenbrand by 12.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hillenbrand by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

