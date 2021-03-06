Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,707. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $240.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.