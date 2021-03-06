IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 156.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $206.50 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

