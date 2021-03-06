Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,823 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average daily volume of 610 call options.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

