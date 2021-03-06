Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of VKQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.93. 72,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
