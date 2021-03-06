Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VKQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.93. 72,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.