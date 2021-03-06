Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.80.

IVR opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

